Big Eyes smashes $24 million in pre-sales: potential to reach the levels of Dogecoin and Cardano

By EWN • 08 February 2023 • 11:15

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the up-and-coming crypto, has become one of the biggest cryptocurrency pre-sales in recent history! An earning of $24 million has raised its potential for when it officially launches. Excitement is building for the cat-themed coin, particularly for the anticipation of it reaching the levels of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA). Read more to find out what each coin stands for and why they are successful!

Big Eyes with a bigger achievement

With its focus on cats, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has fantastic features that help it stand out! The coin is decentralised and reduces tax fees when trading with the token. As well as this, it’s certified in the meme coin cat-egory! Big Eyes Coin also lowers its carbon footprint with its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. With its sustainability, the coin contributes to supporting our ocean! To elaborate, Big Eyes Coin plans to keep 5% of its assets in a charity wallet that goes straight to ocean-based charities. Cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin set a great example for supporting important causes on our planet!

All of these features have helped Big Eyes Coin accomplish a remarkable achievement. To add to the buzz, Big Eyes Coin is offering a 200% bonus by using the code ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’. You can buy your Big Eyes Coin here.

It’s no fur-well for Dogecoin

Starting its journey as the first-ever meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen and become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in existence! While focused on all things canine related, it has a Shiba Inu as its logo, no offence to Big Eyes Coin (BIG). With utilising a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, Dogecoin has an alternative tipping system on Twitter and Reddit that allows users to be tipped for posting great content. Elon Musk has skyrocketed the value of Dogecoin with his tweets heavily endorsing the coin. With the support from Musk and the tipping system, this has garnered a community that’s very passionate about Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dogs.

With its ranking of #9 on CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin does not plan to stop anytime soon. By investing in this, you could potentially benefit while being part of a thrilling community!

Cardano’s concise mechanism

Cardano (ADA) serves as a proof-of-stake blockchain. This adds to the crypto being sustainable in its energy efficiency. Cardano avoids using the traditional proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which processes more mining and becomes less energy efficient. Founded in 2017, the blockchain introduced the ‘Alonzo’ hard fork 4 years later. What this produces is smart contract functionality. Smart contracts have encrypted security, making them difficult to hack. On top of this, it’s very fast, efficient and accurate with its transactions!

Cardano continues to become a viable blockchain technology with its commitment towards securing transactions. As well as its security, its quick and efficient transactions sit well with its sustainability! Investing could lead you to a promising potential.

A bright future for the three

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) shares similarities with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA). Firstly, it’s a meme coin that can gratify their community with its appeal. Secondly, it’s very sustainable while helping our ecosystem. Finally, all three are innovative with their unique ideas and features!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido