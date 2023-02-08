BREAKING: Date for driving licence in Spain exchange decision ‘very soon’

By Simon Smedley • 08 February 2023 • 12:14

Driving licence negotiations have been a "top priority for UK", though Brits in Spain complain. Image: Yau Ming Low/Shutterstock.com

THE British Embassy has released an update on licences on their Facebook page.

They have confirmed that a date for the eagerly-anticipated driving licence discussions with the Council of Ministers will follow ‘very soon’.

Once negotiation teams have agreed the text for a driving licence agreement, it will then go forward for final legal and political approvals.

On the Spanish side, this means going through the ‘Consejo de Ministros’ (Spanish Cabinet).

On the UK side, it will be approved by relevant Ministers.

Then it will be published in the BOE (state bulletin) and should come into force the same day.

Brits will then have six months to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one (without having to take a test) and during that time you will be able to drive using your valid UK licence.

On Wednesday, February 8, the British Embassy in Spain posted on their Facebook page: “We know you are anxious for news about when the driving licence agreement will go before the Consejo de Ministros (Council of Ministers).

“We continue to press the Spanish Government for a precise date and, while they have not confirmed one yet, they have assured us that it will be very soon.

“We recognise this is frustrating but, as a Spanish Government process, it is not in our hands. “Thank you for your patience.”

The news has continued to elicit frustration from expats unable to drive while negotiations continue.

Lynn Keilty-Woolcock commented underneath the embassy’s post saying: “ Please continue to pressurise the Spanish to push this through. I have many true stories to share that this is destroying mental well being and doing untold harm to people. We need our independence back. It isn’t like we have commited a crime.” Amanda Jay said: “ How long has it been now? I’ve lost count of the months.”

Costa Simon even argued: “And you guys advised people to have there medical immediately… quite honestly I don’t think anybody trusts the timescale and most if not all will wait until complete as residents have fond memories of your “this will be complete by July” statement… best not to advise on this don’t you think.”

Read our previous questions answered on the driving licence agreement here

Back in August, the British Embassy in Spain issued advice on appealing fines given out to UK nationals who do not have an international driving licence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.