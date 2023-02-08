By Chris King • 08 February 2023 • 21:04

Multiple shooting injuries at Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn, New York

Three people are reported to have been shot at Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn, New York.

Three people are reported to have been injured this afternoon, Wednesday, February 8, after a shooting incident at Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn, New York.

It is believed that a security guard was shot, along with two students, according to the RawNews1st Twitter profile. The gunman is said to be young, maybe 15 or 16 years old, and escaped from the scene on foot, with one report suggesting he ran into the subway.

Two students and a security guard were shot at the Williamsburg Charter High School in #Brooklyn, #NewYork. The exact conditions of the victims are unknown. The suspect(s) fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/LiT4tKoYnF — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) February 8, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

