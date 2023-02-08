Cost of rail tickets on UK’s East Coast trains linked to availability

By Linda Hall • 08 February 2023 • 11:27
PILOT SCHEME: Tickets could fluctuate according to availability on some LNER trains
Photo credit: CC/Savage Kieran
Mark Harper, Transport secretary, announced recently that the cost of tickets on some long-distance trains on the East Coast line run by the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will vary according to availability.
The state-run train company would eventually phase out return tickets across its network, dependent on a pilot programme to determine whether to introduce this nationally, Harper said.
The current trial follows a successful scheme selling only single-leg tickets on some longer intercity routes including London-Edinburgh since 2020.
