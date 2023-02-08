Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal leak to be investigated

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 February 2023 • 21:56

Tottenham Hotspur - Image Cosmin Iftode / Shutterstock.com

An investigation into a leak of the proposed sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspur by the South African tourism board, Brand South Africa, is to go ahead after criticism of the potential deal.

According to EWN on Wednesday, February 8 the deal would see the tourism board pay ZAR1 billion (£46 million).

Acting CEO Themba Khumalo said that the malicious leaking of the information had potentially scuppered the deal, with talks still ongoing.

Referring to the negative press coverage following last week´s leak, he said that the deal had been taken out of context and that the full benefits of the deal had been overlooked.

The leak involved a copy of the PowerPoint presentation, which Khumalo described as being un-South African. He added that the board had discussed the issue and had given the go-ahead for an investigation to find the culprit.

Following the leak and the news of the investigation today, the Chair of the Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Tourism, Thandi Mahambehlala, ordered the scrapping of the deal.

No reasons were provided why the proposed Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal is to be cancelled.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.