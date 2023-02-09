By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 14:02
Land, Sea and Flowers photography exhibition on display at Mojacar Municipal Art Centre. Image: Song_about_summer / Shutterstock.com.
Jaitor, as he is known in the artistic world, was born in Bilbao, and finished his degree in Technical Architecture in Barcelona, a profession to which he dedicated himself for sixteen years.
A drastic change in his personal and work life leads him to a “complete recognition of himself”, as he himself defines it, from which he began to write poetry and reflect in his photographs the beauty, peace, silence and serene love that floods his existence.
Under the title “Land, Sea and Flowers”, he makes an intimate exhibition that shows a strong mystical and introspective character.
The La Fuente Municipal Art Centre is open every morning from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 6:00.PM until 9:00.PM.
Admission to the Art Centre in free.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
