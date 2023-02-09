By Mark Slack • 09 February 2023 • 10:15
Mazda 3 - a competitive and attractive motoring package
The Mazda 3 line-up offers both hatchback and saloon priced from €25,963/£23,265 and €29,307/£26,265 respectively. All engine options are based on a 2.0-litre, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol unit with mild hybrid assistance and mated to either a manual or automatic transmission.
Six trim levels, five in the saloon models, offer an excellent standard features list and in the GT Sport Tech on my driveway the list is extremely comprehensive. Powered and heated door mirrors, auto dimming mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, auto lights and wipers, power sunroof, privacy glass, dual zone climate, head-up display, heated front seats and steering wheel, intelligent cruise control and a comprehensive sound system that incorporates navigation and Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
My test model was finished in Soul Red, a particularly head-turning colour and for the right reasons even if it does add €972/£870 to the final bill. However, this latest Mazda 3, priced at €33,992/£30,465, has more than colour on its side.
The GT Sport Tech has a clever 2.0-litre petrol engine that comes with what Mazda calls spark controlled compression ignition which mixes conventional petrol engine technology with a touch of diesel cleverness to produce better economy and emissions. Developing 186PS and
mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox the car returns 5.3l/100 km (53.3 mpg). There is also mild hybrid assistance courtesy of a 24-volt battery to further improve economy, performance and help reduce emissions.
The rest of the car is more typically old school Mazda, which is nearly all a positive. You will find a cockpit that’s well put together but veers (correctly) on the side of simpler usability, with switches and knobs rather than taking the full touch screen route that looks sexy but is simply annoying to use. Add the sharp styling package and the Mazda makes for a competitive and attractive motoring package.
Facts at a Glance
Model: Mazda 3 2.0 GT Sport Tech
Price: €33,992/£30,465
Engine: 2.0-Litre, 186PS, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol with mild hybrid assistance
Gears: 6-Speed manual
Manual Performance: 0-100kph (62 mph) 8.1 seconds
Maximum Speed 215 kph (134 mph)
Economy: 5.3l/100km (53.3 mpg) Combined driving WLTP
Emissions: 121 g/km WLTP
Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets
