WWE Hall of Fame legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler moved out of ICU

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has been moved out of the ICU after suffering a massive stroke earlier this week.

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has been moved out of the hospital ICU after massive suffering a stroke earlier this week in Florida.

A post on Lawler’s official Twitter profile read: “Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing“.

Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/6yOUnOLGkI — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 9, 2023

WWE legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is believed to have suffered a stroke last Monday, February 6. His friend – and fellow Monday Night Raw commentator – Jim Ross, revealed on Twitter that he had visited the wrestling icon in the hospital in Florida.

“I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight,” Ross tweeted. “He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing”, he tweeted.

I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight.

He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.

Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023

It has been revealed today, Tuesday, February 7, that Jerry Lawler, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, was rushed to hospital last night, Monday 6. According to pwinsider.com, he suffered a ‘serious medical episode’ and was admitted to a facility in Florida.

The 73-year-old wrestling great had apparently been staying at his Florida condo at the time of the incident. As reported by the popular wrestling news outlet, it is thought that Lawler had earlier been out with friends for lunch.

As neither Lawler’s family nor the WWE had issued any statement, PWInsider respectfully kept the news a secret after finding out but then Ricky Moton posted today on Twitter: “Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future”.

Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future. ❤️ https://t.co/TLcBP9EUH4 — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023

