Harry and Meghan to be officially invited to Coronation of King Charles III

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 2:26

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the Coronation of King Charles III in May it has been revealed.

It was revealed late on Friday, February 10, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the guest list and will be invited to the Coronation of King Charles III in May, according to an exclusive report by express.co.uk.

“They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smoothly as possible – without any drama”, a source told the news outlet.

After Harry disclosed Royal Family secrets in his recent best-selling memoir ‘Spare’, there had been doubts over whether his father would invite him to the massive event in a few months’ time. The appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could overshadow the occasion it was suggested by many.

Seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey are allegedly being done in such a precise way that Harry and his brother William will not be seen together.

The final guest list is expected to include around 2,000 names and should be confirmed in the next few weeks the source explained. Domestic and foreign royals will of course be on the list, along with world leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Palace officials will finalise the list after close consultations with the Foreign Office and No10 Downing Street said the source. It remains to be seen if the Sussexes accept the invitation but they will not be able to delay for too long as it is believed that all guests must RSVP by the beginning of April.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.