The ultimate guide to selling your home in Manilva, Costa del Sol

By Victoria Scott • 13 February 2023 • 6:58
Image: Philip Lange/Shutterstock
In this guide, we will be explaining everything needed and necessary to sell your home in Manilva. This will include how much your property could be worth, recommending a skillful and reliable estate agency such as Enova Estates, how long you can expect the sale to take from start to finish, as well as help with which documents you will need.
Located on the Western Costa del Sol, Manilva is found in the province of Cadiz and is a seaside town that is made up of three different areas.
Manilva Pueblo is found in the mountains, with beautiful picture-perfect whitewashed properties throughout. The area boasts glorious views of both the twinkling Mediterranean Sea and lush rolling mountains, where you are transported to traditional Spain and given the true Andalucian experience.
San Luis de Sabinillas is where the international port is located and has a beautifully cosy ambience, a plethora of high-quality restaurants, and an authentic fishing village.
Manilva has some of the best gastronomy along the Costa del Sol and the town is surrounded with vineyards that date back to Roman times. Even today, the area still produces fine wines from the Moscatel grapes grown on the sloping hills, with harvest time around the beginning of September. Harvesting features the Fiesta de la Vendimia where the grapes are trodden as part of Manilva’s annual grape festival.
With over 12 golf courses in the area, many amenities, stunning views and a calming atmosphere, Manilva – known as a jewel in the crown of the Costa del Sol – is becoming THE place to buy a property. Great news if you are considering selling!
Our recommendation
Enova Estates
Why sell your property with Enova Estates?
This multilingual estate agency has been established in Manilva for over 10 years, giving them intimate experience of the Spanish property market and valuable contacts with various collaborating companies.
The property market here is growing, and so is the population, meaning Enova Estates are constantly helping eager buyers to find their dream home in Spain – with waiting buyers currently searching for property around the Marina Puerto de la Duquesa area as well as across Manilva. Because of this, now is the perfect time to sell your home.
Selling your property with Enova Estates means the best possible marketing offering. This includes promotional videos on their YouTube channel and website, listings on the biggest property portals and in newsletters, social media and Google Ads campaigns, in addition to collaborations in Scandinavian countries and more. With this multifaceted approach to marketing your property, you can be sure your house will make its way in front of the right buyer.
First impressions should not be underestimated when selling your property. The team at Enova Estates can give you all-important advice on how to style your home so that it appeals to buyers. They also collaborate with the most reliable craft companies of all kinds in the area, such as carpenters, masons, electricians, air conditioning service and painters, so that you can get your home looking as desirable as possible to potential clients, ensuring a quicker sale.
Enova Estates offer free valuations on properties, the creation of floor plans at no extra cost, and a free energy certificate – setting you up with the essential documentation needed to sell your home.
And they don’t just buy and sell properties. Enova Estates take care of your home and offer fantastic aftersales services including keyholding, help with insurance policies, alarm and internet services, and property management.
Get in touch with the friendly and professional team to get your sale started.
Languages: Spanish, English, German, French, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish
Website: Click here
Address: Manilva Beach II Local 7, 29692 La Duquesa, Manilva, Malaga
Opening hours: 10am until 6pm on weekdays, 10am until 2pm on Saturdays (summer only)
Telephone: +34 951 273 680 or +34 675 129 019
Email: [email protected]
Watch their videos: Click here
Facebook: Click here
Sponsored
Manilva is a hidden treasure on the Costa del Sol with panoramic views of the sea and the rolling mountains. It is perfectly located close to Gibraltar, only 39 minutes away, Cadiz just 1 hour and 28 minutes away and Malaga only 1 hour and 26 minutes away. Buying a property in Manilva is the opportunity for the perfect base to travel and see Spain for all of its beauty and culture, making it a popular location for foreign buyers.
Property prices in Manilva vary depending on the location and style, however, the most common properties are penthouses, villas, apartments and terraced houses. Penthouses in this area can sell from between €110,000 up to €2.1 million. Apartments sell for between €99,000 to €149,000, villas sell for between €560,000 to over €3.2 million and houses for around €95,000 to €3.3 million.
Manilva is particularly popular for those who value the authentic charm of Spain as well as easily accessible amenities, interesting history, plenty of things to do and great restaurants. Home to over 3,000 expatriates in a population of 12,000 people, Manilva is perfect for foreign buyers to purchase, either as an investment or a relocation.
With over 13 million visitors coming to the Costa del Sol every year, the demand for holiday rentals is increasing and, with ongoing investment being injected into the Costa del Sol, now is a better time than ever to sell your property. Prices are continuing to rise, and 2022 was one of the busiest on Costa del Sol property market history, with an average of 181 properties exchanging hands daily.
With the help of the experts at Enova Estates, you will be in the best hands on your selling journey.
IBI and Utilities – Your utility bills must be paid and up to date at the point of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers also have to pay the IBI, known as council tax for the remainder of the whole year that they are selling.
Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.
Plusvalia – To sell your home, sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land in which the property is situated over the number of years in which you have been the owner.
Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Typically your bank should have a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the outstanding balance due on your mortgage.
Community Fees – Your community fees must be kept up to date. Typically, you have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.
Legal fees – These are essential. The legal office that you are using should prepare all the community charges, utility contracts, and ‘Suma’ invoices. They should also speak with the Notary and the purchaser’s representatives, organise the Notary appointment and further organise all related paperwork to go with the sale of the house, accompany the seller to the Notary and calculate the 3 per cent retention and advice re Capital Gains Tax, give fiscal representation throughout the selling process, and also translate all documents.
Agent’s Commission – If you have used an agent to help sell your property you will have to pay fees to them. Enova Estates has very competitive agent fees.
When selling a home in Manilva, there are lots of paperwork and documents that need to be filled in and signed. To ensure all of the documentation is correct and legitimate, we recommend that you work with an expert real estate agent such as Enova Estates to ensure that you have the best experience possible while selling your home.
The main documents you will need may include:
When selling your home, first impressions are not to be taken lightly! It is important that your property is clean, bright, tidy and leaves a good lasting impression – enticing the viewer to buy and put in an offer as soon as possible.
Show potential buyers what attracted you to the property and be sure to highlight it, you never know if that feature could be just what the buyer is looking for.
All properties have potential, so ensure that you are adding to it not lowering it. Keep the style classic and clean, allowing the prospective buyer to see a new vision clearly and not have their judgement crowded by odds and ends – this includes gardens, terraces and outside areas.
To help you, here are the best tips and tricks to help best sell your home:
