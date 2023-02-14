Warner Bros. Discovery extends its rights to show the US Open in 45 markets across Europe

The deal includes live and highlights rights with every match on every court available in addition to live television coverage during the tournament.

Markets including the Nordics will also have the option to showcase the best matches on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channels, expanding the reach of the tournament further.

Trojan Paillot, Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “As the undisputed ‘home of tennis’, our brand is synonymous with the sport. Over the past 25 years, we have brought some of the most memorable moments in US Open history to fans while consistently growing tournament viewership across Europe”

The news comes after Warner Bros. Discovery reported record audience engagement in many major markets following the 2022 US Open. This includes the best ever streaming performance on its digital platforms, doubling its audience year-on-year.