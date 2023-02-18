Dame Judi Dench no longer able to read scripts

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 9:41

Dame Judi Dench - Image Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, Dame Judi Dench said that she was no longer able to read scripts as her eye condition worsens.

Appearing on the show, which was aired overnight on Friday, February 17, the James Bond star said: “It’s become impossible to read scripts.”

The 88-year-old continued saying that reading scripts in the past was very easy for her as she has a photographic memory, but she now had to make use of a machine to help her learn her lines.

She said: “It tells me what my lines are.”

Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012, a condition that affects the central part of the retina. Although it doesn´t lead to blindness it takes away the central part of your vision according to the NHS.

The exact cause is unknown but it has been linked “smoking, high blood pressure, being overweight and having a family history of AMD.”

Dench had spoken in the past about how she was learning to deal with AMD telling the Guardian in 2021: “I’ve had to find a way to get over things that I find difficult.”

Although Dame Judi Dench is no longer able to read scripts she said she has no plans to give up her career just yet.

