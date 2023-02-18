Mercenary Wagner PMC begs Russia for ammunition saying ‘We lose fighters every day’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 9:21

Bakhmut graves - Image Dymtro Larin / Shutterstock.com

An explicit video posted on Telegram by Russia´s mercenary group Wagner PMC shows the organisation pleading for ammunition saying adding that “We lose fighters every day.”

The video, which is unlikely to go down well in the Kremlin, sees Yevgeny Prigozhin saying: “I would be arrested to get my men more shells and bullets.” The video continues showing heaps of corpses presumably of Wagner soldiers who met their demise on the battlefront.

Prigozhin has been sidelined in recent days and his activities were curtailed by the Russian military, but it would appear they are doing little to help the group in Ukraine either.

An unidentified soldier says in the video: “We are losing fighters every day. If the Kremlin gave us weapons and ammunition on time, it would only be half as much.

“Let us fight this war. Let us defend our country.”

Wagner once again published a very graphic video begging to be provided with ammunition. In the video, hundreds of corpses of mercenaries are in a room, placed there to show they could have been alive if help had been given. pic.twitter.com/6kOG7cD8Gw — Dmitri (@wartranslated) February 17, 2023

Others add: “We are sure you have it somewhere in a warehouse. We would greatly appreciate it if you would help us by providing that ammunition. After all, we need it very much.

“Things are not moving fast enough.”

Wagner mercenaries begging the Russian Ministry of Defence for ammunition. pic.twitter.com/HHJw9ntd3s — Dmitri (@wartranslated) February 16, 2023

Prigozhin claims he has been knocking on every possible door to get ammunition saying: “I am also going to keep doing that until my men have everything they need.”

In a reference to the Kremlin´s strict approach to the war he added: “Even if they handcuff me for discrediting the army.”

The video follows the recent curbing of Wagner PMC´s activities following a reshuffle at the top of the military, in what appears to have been a power struggle. Prigozhin has been highly critical of the military and has been seen by some as attempting a power grab, which has led to his being pushed aside.

But it is questionable whether the military can do without him and his mercenaries, who have enjoyed some success. Speaking about attempts to take Bakhmut he says, it is solely due to bureaucracy. “Without our military bureaucracy, we would have taken Bakhmut before New Year.”

Night battle near Bakhmut: 5 soldiers of the Kharkiv "Azov" and 2 soldiers of the "Dozor" engaged in a battle with Wagnerites. The battle lasted three hours, 35 PMC mercenaries were liquidated, after which the enemy retreated to their original position. pic.twitter.com/tWBDOyQems — Dénes Törteli 🇪🇺🇭🇺🇺🇦 (@DenesTorteli) February 18, 2023

The large death toll among Wagner PMC troops is supported by evidence from the Ukrainian defence force, who counter-claim that Bakhmut is being held through the resolute defence of their troops which is the reason why they lose fighters every day.

