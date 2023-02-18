Misogynist Andrew Tate threatens accuser with $300 million lawsuit

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 16:12

Andrew Tate - Image LCV Shutterstock.com

Andrew Tate has been accused of trying to “shut down witnesses” after his lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter threatening a lawsuit to at least one of his accusers.

According to the BBC on Saturday, February 18, the letter says the Tate brothers will seek damages of $300 million on the grounds of defamation if the anonymous woman does not retract her allegations.

The letter reads: “In April 2022 you falsely stated to a third party that our Client human trafficked you, abused you and held you against your will.

“You have repeated false and defamatory statements to the police, the media, and another United States citizen about the Tate brothers.”

A representative of the woman, Benjamin Bull said that the Tate brothers “want these young ladies to climb into a hole and hide.” He continued saying they are trying to stop any further accusations adding that: “It’s clearly an effort to intimidate.”

The brothers, Andrew and Tristan, continue to be held in Romania on charges of people trafficking and rape, based on the allegations made by six different women. They have denied the charges and have twice gone to court to have their detention lifted, but on both occasions the judge extended the time police have to investigate the allegations.

News site Insider has spoken to a Romanian lawyer who said that Tate´s misogynistic posts on social media will prove to be his biggest battle in proving his innocence.

Among those, were statements wherein he said he had moved to Romania because of relaxed rape laws, that women should bear responsibility for sexual assaults, and that he wouldn’t let women leave his house.

Tate has amassed a fortune through his misogynistic and anti-women rants online, which have left many a parent, teacher and health professional concerned about the danger the statements pose to young impressionable people.

Romanian police have a little over a week to charge the misogynist Andrew Tate, who has threatened an accuser with $300 million lawsuit or go back to court to ask for a further extension to their detention without charge.

