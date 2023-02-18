Qatari debt-free bid to buy Man Utd is said to include the free transfer of players

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 13:33

Manchester United - Image Richard Juliart / Shuitterstock.com

The £5 million debt-free bid by Qatari sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has been confirmed as debt free and will include the free transfer of players.

According to sports news site Team Talk on Saturday, February 18, the sheikh has indicated he will provide players for the club at no charge, but that it wouldn´t involve players from Paris St Germain a club he already owns.

It is understood that the sheikh is keen to bring Jude Bellingham and Victor Osimhen to the club if he is successful, which will cost around £100m each. But the sheikh whose family are said to be worth around £280bn has deep pockets and that shouldn´t prove an obstacle.

Osmishen is said to be the club´s first choice for a new striker having scored 47 times in 85 outings for Italian side Napoli. Whether they can get him to consider a move or Napoli to sell remains to be seen.

But the acquisition of the club is by no means a foregone conclusion with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the UK´s second wealthiest man is known to have also submitted a bid. The terms of that bid have not been disclosed.

Ratcliffe is a lifelong supporter of the club and that would make him a favourite with fans, however, the deep pockets of the Qataris could also be welcomed by those who long for the past success of the club.

But many are opposed to the bid by the Qataris even though it will be debt free, with the reputation of Qatar and its record on human rights a problem for many.

It´s now a case of waiting to see what the current owners the Glazer family think is in their best interests, and that could be the deciding factor in who ultimately gets to become the new owners.

