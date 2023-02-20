Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 20 February 2023 • 12:09

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Olga1969 / Wikimedia Commons

Charity connection

A performing arts organisation in Axarquía and the Costa del Sol is seeking a new charity partner to support at their events. TAPAS performing arts society needs some storage space measuring three metres by five metres in return for their support.

Vegan Valentine’s

The Under Dog animal rescue charity has congratulated a local woman who won their Valentine’s Day contest. Lizzie won a vegan hamper packed with delicious artisanal food and drinks and unique handmade products. Proceeds from the raffle went to the charity.

Tree terror

Environmentalists in Torre del Mar have expressed their outrage at recent vandalism to several trees in the town. GENA environmental organisation criticised the action they describe as ‘deliberate’ which aimed to kill three Australian oak trees located on Calle Rioja.

Singing stars

A new fun and social choir, Corama continues to welcome new members at its weekly practices held on Mondays at 5:20pm at the San Apóstol church in Torre del Mar. More information is available by email: [email protected]

New location

A local animal rescue charity is settling into a new location after recently moving. MJM Animal Rescue opened a new charity shop on Calle del Río in Torre del Mar. The charity also recently launched an appeal for new volunteers.

Dispelling drought

A major drought relief project began in Rincón de La Victoria on Monday, February 20 to improve water supply for residents and agriculture developments. The project is split into six different phases to complete the work as quickly as possible.