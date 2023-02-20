By Matthew Roscoe • 20 February 2023 • 16:51

BREAKING: F1 driver OUT of pre-season testing after training accident in Spain. Image: motorsports Photographer/Shutterstock.com

F1 TEAM Aston Martin has revealed that their 24-year-old driver Lance Stroll will miss pre-season Bahrain testing after suffering an accident in Spain.

“Whilst pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain,” the F1 team said about their driver on Monday, February 20.

“Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties. His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

The team added: “[Aston Martin] wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.

Lance Strulovitch, better known as Lance Stroll, the Canadian–Belgian racing driver, said: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

Stroll has driven for Aston Martin since 2021. He previously drove for Williams and Racing Point.

The 24-year-old drives for the team alongside Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso, who won the series World Drivers’ Championship in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, and has also driven for McLaren, Ferrari, and Minardi.

