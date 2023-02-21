By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 10:43

Heartbreak as British man dies in Hawaii after sudden collapse at dinner with his wife. Image: GoFundMe

ACCORDING to reports from the UK on Tuesday, February 21, a British man died after suddenly collapsing at dinner with his wife as the couple enjoyed a luxury cruise in Hawaii.

A British man died in Hawaii after suddenly collapsing at dinner with his wife and now they are trying to get his body returned home.

John Thompson, 74, collapsed while he enjoying a meal in Honolulu with his wife, Eileen.

He was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance crew who tried desperately to save him.

Sadly, despite further treatment, he was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page set up by John’s daughter-in-law Rebecca Thompson noted that the family were trying to get his body returned to the UK.

“Hi, I’m trying to raise funds as my father-in-law sadly passed away whilst on holiday in Honolulu,” she wrote.

“Due to some issues with his holiday insurance, my mother-in-law is having to pay a £30k medical bill, plus funeral costs to get John cremated and returned to the UK.”

She noted that the family would also like to raise funds for a charity called Visitor Aloha Society of Hi which supported Eileen during her difficult time after John’s passing in Hawaii.

“I would love to give them something too if I can to say thank you,” she added.

As well as the medical bills, the family noted that it would cost another £5k for funeral costs.

John’s son Dale Thompson, of Burnhope, County Durham, elaborated on the issues with his father’s holiday insurance.

Speaking to The Sun, Dale said: “On the day of travel my dad must have noticed there was not something not right with the insurance once they were through customs.

“It said they were covered until the 2nd and not the 22nd but why would they only need three days of cover.

“The insurance company wanted an additional £850 so they asked for a refund and raised a complaint with the insurance company.

“They said they would get insurance with someone else but the company said they wouldn’t be able to as they were now through customs.

“I spoke to my parents and said to just take it easy on holiday and not exert themselves so they wouldn’t break a leg or sprain an ankle.

“Dad has always had health issues but nobody was expecting this to happen.”

He added: “We are raising money to put towards the medical cost and funeral costs to get dad cremated and returned to the UK.

“We are hoping that will be in the next four to six weeks.

“He was just a right salt of the earth guy. He would talk to anyone, he was the guy who always asked the taxi driver if they had been busy.”

The news comes after a 63-year-old British scuba diver died over the weekend in Tenerife after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

