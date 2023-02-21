Finding the right balance between digital education and traditional learning methods

By Laura Kemp • 21 February 2023 • 10:54

Image - Rawpixel.com/shutterstock

In this digital age, bridging the gap between digital learning and traditional methods has become a talking point for teachers and educators. This became even more apparent during the global pandemic, with educators and schools relying heavily on long-distance learning and, in turn, digital approaches to learning.

Now that the teaching world has more or less returned back to normal and in-person classes have started again, how do we find the right balance between traditional learning methods and new, innovative digital education?

The printing press was one of the first technological developments that had a significant impact on education. As a result, learning materials and textbooks could be produced in large quantities. Further altering the educational environment were developments in communication technologies, like telephone, radio, and film. The accelerating pace of technological advancement has made it possible for many new forms of learning to take place remotely, outside of the classroom, or using a totally customised approach.

The fundamental benefit of a traditional school setting is that it can provide a learning environment for young children that is optimal in the real world. During class time, it enables children to stand up, move around, and connect with others in person. However, there are lots of benefits around digital learning that don’t sacrifice on student-to-student interactions.

Thanks to technology, students can now learn anywhere in the world at any time. Gone are the days of traditional bricks and mortar schools, paper text books, personally handing in homework, and presentations on whiteboards. Students can now share information online through various portals, put together group presentations completely remotely, collaborate much easier out of school hours and create work that they are proud of.

The blended learning approach is more effective than having schools completely transform into a fully-fledged digital institution or sticking solely with traditional learning. Studies have demonstrated that the academic delivery of the blended approach to learning genuinely captures the best of every potential learning style and, as a result, is an effective way for students to engage in active learning.

This can be accomplished by increasing the use of digital evaluations and exams. It’s a terrific approach to introduce technology to classrooms gradually and successfully, to have test preparation – such as the use of mock exams – take place online, and to employ a more digital-based assignment and homework model.

Technology in the classroom can also mean spending less money on things like printed textbooks and stationery, in addition to making it easier for children to access their studies. For example, pupils won’t need to purchase and carry expensive and heavy textbooks, being able to access all of their learning through ebooks stored on digital means such as tablets and laptops. Not only this, it encourages students to carry out their own intuitive learning, explore and study subjects they are really interested in, and become more self-reliant rather than simply following a teacher’s instructions.

The study of computers and implementing digital learning tools also sets students up for workplaces which have become more digitalised and remote-based.

