Extra-Curricular international school activities in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 21 February 2023 • 8:17

Image - Pressmaster/shutterstock

Students in the majority of international schools in Spain have the option to continue their learning experience after the school day has ended through extra-curricular activities. These activities encourage students to increase their physical, social, intellectual, and artistic growth while having fun. But what extra-curricular activities are available in schools in Spain?

Extra-curricular activities (ECAs) and classes are really popular in Spain, and many Spanish children will attend an English language academy for a few hours when their school day has ended. They also provide childcare for parents who work later than school hours. ECA’s at international schools in Spain often include sports, performing arts, languages, music and more.

Sports have become important elements of a student’s development, where they can learn discipline, commitment, teamwork, and team spirit. It also means students begin to adopt the good habit of exercising at an early age. Parents should speak with their child and consider their personality before enrolling them in a sport ECA, deciding which activity will best complement their skills and abilities. For example, a child who is shy and finds it difficult to make friends quickly may benefit from taking part in team sports.

The arts, such as drama classes, dance and music, are a wonderful way for your child to learn and practice new hobbies as well as socialising skills. Learning about and through arts is fundamental to the development of a rounded child, promoting creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Other ECA’s include, but are not limited to, technology classes and clubs such as coding and STEM, nature studies, clubs such as chess, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, exam preparation, Spanish classes and cultural trips.

Youngsters have boundless energy and it’s critical to channel this into activities that are constructive and can be utilised as learning tools to educate them to face any challenges that they may encounter in the future.

