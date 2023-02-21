Sam leaves behind his wife Jenny, mum Susan, dad Andrew and his six siblings: Ben, Jack, Andrew, Matthew, Becky, and Vicky, as reported by The Echo.

People took to social media to pay tribute to Sam following news of his sudden death.

The Volunteer Canteen pub wrote: “It is with great shock and utter sadness that we have to tell you that our beloved friend, landlord and prince amongst men Sam Mercer died yesterday.

“We will be closed today and will let you know further details when we know ourselves. Please raise a glass to our Sam.”

One person wrote on Facebook: “Gutted to hear about Sam Mercer, what an absolute gentleman and wonderful human being. He will be sadly missed, my heart goes out to his family. Rest in Peace.”

While another said: “Shocking and very sad news, that Sam Mercer of the Volunteer Canteen, died yesterday. A much loved and hilariously funny man, also on here for a long time as Montgomery Onions. Condolences to all of Sam’s family and friends.”

A GoFundMe page set up by Craig Ohare read: “It is with great shock and utter sadness that we have to tell you that our beloved friend, landlord and prince amongst men Sam Mercer died yesterday.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help support his family and 3 beautiful children Joseph Alice and Jack.”

