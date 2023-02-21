By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 11:17
'Fit' father-of-three dies suddenly at home while recovery from broken leg. Image: Sam Mercer/Facebook
The family of a 35-year-old father-of-three, who died suddenly on Sunday, February 19, are waiting for a post-mortem examination to find out what happened to the ‘fit’ gym-goer.
Sam Mercer’s death was sudden and unexpected, explained his brother, Tom Hanlon.
Tom noted that Sam, who worked as the landlord of the Volunteer Canteen pub in Waterloo, was recovering from a broken leg he suffered in December. He had undergone surgery for a broken femur on February 14 and was recovering well, according to Mr Hanlon.
However, just under a week later, after laughing and joking with his family, the father of three children suddenly died.
Tom told The Echo: “I spoke to him at 11 am that day and he was fine, he was joking around. Then I got the call, went round, and the paramedics and police were there. They came out to say he was already dead.
“I just don’t know what we are going to do without him. He just loved life and was always the soul of the party. Sam had the most incredible sense of humour, he got on with everybody and would light up a room. He truly just loved everyone and was the best dad.”
He added: “It does not feel real, it’s like we are in a nightmare and it has shaken us all to the core, especially my mum. Christmas won’t be the same without him, he was always the one to get us laughing and joking around.
“It just makes no sense, he was so fit and went to the gym all the time. He was always getting the kids out and about and was trying to stay active during his surgery.
“I just want to get across what an amazing man he was and how much he meant to everyone. Life will never be the same without him.”
Sam leaves behind his wife Jenny, mum Susan, dad Andrew and his six siblings: Ben, Jack, Andrew, Matthew, Becky, and Vicky, as reported by The Echo.
People took to social media to pay tribute to Sam following news of his sudden death.
The Volunteer Canteen pub wrote: “It is with great shock and utter sadness that we have to tell you that our beloved friend, landlord and prince amongst men Sam Mercer died yesterday.
“We will be closed today and will let you know further details when we know ourselves. Please raise a glass to our Sam.”
One person wrote on Facebook: “Gutted to hear about Sam Mercer, what an absolute gentleman and wonderful human being. He will be sadly missed, my heart goes out to his family. Rest in Peace.”
While another said: “Shocking and very sad news, that Sam Mercer of the Volunteer Canteen, died yesterday. A much loved and hilariously funny man, also on here for a long time as Montgomery Onions. Condolences to all of Sam’s family and friends.”
A GoFundMe page set up by Craig Ohare read: “It is with great shock and utter sadness that we have to tell you that our beloved friend, landlord and prince amongst men Sam Mercer died yesterday.
“Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help support his family and 3 beautiful children Joseph Alice and Jack.”
The news comes after a pregnant mother-of-three from Kettering in the UK died suddenly following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, February 7.
Zoe Green, 26, who was seven months pregnant, was found dead on her bathroom floor.
Tragically, her unborn son also died.
