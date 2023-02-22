Leaked documents show Kremlin plans to annex Belarus

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 17:41

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin - Image Asatur Yesayants / Shuitterstock.com

The Kremlin is said to be planning to annex Belarus and the remove their neighbour´s independence as it has done the Crimea and other territories within Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent reported on Wednesday, February 22, that it had collaborated with a number of foreign media outlets to investigate the relationship between the leaders of the two countries.

They say that leaked documents showed that Russia intended to take full control of Belarus politically, economically, and militarily by 2030. Included in the plans are a single currency and tax system, whilst all media would be required to adhere to Russian policy.

Western intelligence services spoken to say the two-part document is the joint effort of Russia’s domestic, foreign, and military intelligence services. They add that the document was created in 2021 by the Kremlin’s Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation.

The self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is known to have close links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as being supporters of the invasion of Ukraine.

Whether Lukashenko is aware of Russia´s plans to annex Belarus is not known, but given his stance with regard to relations with other Baltic countries and the West it is quite possible a deal has been agreed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.