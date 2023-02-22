Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones collaborate on new album

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 16:40

The Rolling Stones Live - Image Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Rolling Stone magazine is reporting that former Beatle Paul McCartney has been collaborating with the Rolling Stones on a new album.

The magazine said on Wednesday, February 22, that sources close to the band had confirmed the involvement of McCartney saying that he had played bass on at least one of the songs.

However, McCartney’s representatives have declined to confirm whether the he is or isn´t involved in the project.

It is understood that the latest album is being recorded in Los Angeles with Andrew Watt behind the controls. Watt, who has worked with Ozzy Osborne and Miley Cyrus among others, is said to preparing for the final mixing of the recordings.

The band have not confirmed when the new album may appear and exactly what songs it will contain, although they have released at least one new track over the last few years. “Living in a Ghost Town” was released in April 2020 with Keith Richards telling the Los Angeles Times the following year that had it not been for the pandemic they would´ve completed the new album.

Mick Jagger added, “We have a lot of tracks done, so when the tour’s finished, we’ll assess where we are with that and continue.”

According to Richards the album contain some of the last recordings completed before the death of Charlie Watts in August 2021. Confirming that Steve Jordan had replaced Watts, he said that “There’s some new music on its way.”

If indeed the new Rolling Stones album featuring Paul McCartney contains new music, it will be the band´s first since the 2005 album a Bigger Bang.

