World’s first digger powered by hydrogen combustion engine soon on UK roads

The UK government has given special dispensation, under a vehicle special order, that allows JCB, the British construction equipment manufacturer, to test and use its world-first hydrogen-powered backhoe loader on UK roads.

With 25 per cent of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions coming from the built environment, it’s vital the entire construction industry looks to decarbonise at every stage.

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister, Jesse Norman, said: “From cars to construction sites, the industry has a vital role in decarbonising our economy and creating green jobs and prosperity.”

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford confirmed: “Securing this vehicle special order from the Department for Transport is an important first step in getting JCB machines that are powered by hydrogen combustion engines to and from British building sites using the public highway.”

“It’s an endorsement that JCB is on the right path in pursuit of its net zero ambitions.”

