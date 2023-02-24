Huge blaze at Mexico’s largest oil storage facility in Veracruz

By Chris King • 24 February 2023 • 2:43

Image of fire at Mexico's largest oil storage facility. Credit: [email protected]

The I xhuatlan del Sureste oil storage facility that caught fire is Mexico’s largest such facility.

A massive fire broke out on Thursday, February 23, at the Tuzandepetl oil storage facility of Mexico’s state oil and gas company Pemex in the eastern state of Veracruz. The regional emergency management announced the blaze on its official Twitter profile.

“Fire at PEMEX facilities in Ixhuatlan del Sureste. At approximately 3:40, there was a pipeline fire at PEMEX’s Tuzandepetl facilities. The fire is reported as active, being attended by parastatal personnel and municipal PC”, it read.

🟣Incendio en instalaciones de PEMEX en Ixhuatlán del Sureste 🔸A las 15:40 hrs aproximadamente, se registró un incendio de ducto en las instalaciones de Tuzandepetl de PEMEX. El incendio se reporta como activo, siendo atendido por personal de la paraestatal y PC municipal. pic.twitter.com/fweisvKTYt — Secretaría de Protección Civil de Veracruz (@PCEstatalVer) February 23, 2023

The post clarified that the pipeline caught fire and that employees of the company and employees of the municipal emergency department were fighting the fire. As noted by the regional internet portal Presencia, this is the largest oil storage facility in Mexico. There was no further information about the dead or injured.

🚨 IMPORTANTE 🚨 Se registra una fuerte explosión en el centro de almacenamiento de crudo de #PEMEX en #Ixhuatlán del Sureste, #Veracruz Se reporta como activo, cuerpos de emergencia tanto de la paraestatal como de los tres niveles de gobierno se encuentran combatiendo el fuego pic.twitter.com/CjruvWYkci — 🎙️ᴍᴀʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ ʀᴀᴅɪᴏ🎙️ (@malavidaqro) February 24, 2023

Large fires appear to be the norm in the last week. On February 22, in the American city of Oak Ridge in Tennessee, a fire broke out at a government Y-12 nuclear facility for processing uranium. According to officials, no radioactive material was released.

On February 20, an explosion occurred at the Schumann & Co steel plant in the United States in Bedford, Ohio. As a result, one person died and 13 others were hospitalised.

