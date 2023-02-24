By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 7:33

Tributes pour in following death of London Fire Brigade firefighter Rebecca 'Bex' Connelly. Image: London Fire Brigade/Twitter

HUNDREDS of tributes flooded social media following the news that London Fire Brigade firefighter Rebecca ‘Bex’ Connelly has died.

London Fire Brigade paid tribute to firefighter Rebecca ‘Bex’ Connelly, who died recently while off duty.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said via Twitter: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Firefighter Bex Connelly while off duty. The thoughts of everyone at London Fire Brigade are with her family, friends and colleagues.

“We are ensuring her colleagues and family receive all the support they need and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

"We are ensuring her colleagues and family receive all the support they need and ask for privacy during this difficult time." 2/2 pic.twitter.com/5J8FL9k4wB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 23, 2023

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Friends, family and colleagues paid tribute to the popular firefighter.

Darren Beard left a lengthy tribute on Facebook, writing: “I must have re-written this 100 times, but still there are no words that will do you justice.

“You truly were one in a million mate.”

He added: “I still remember my first day, you were showing me around the truck. I couldn’t understand a word you were saying as you were speaking so fast. But I remember you made me feel so welcome on the watch and you’ve looked after me ever since.

“That’s just the person you were. Every single standby I went on as soon as I mentioned Northolt, it was- is that girl still there lovely girl talks a lot. Yep, that’s Bex.

“She would open her heart to anyone. You could literally meet her for 5 mins and it would be like you’ve been mates for years.

“She had the purest heart you’ll ever find. She genuinely cared about you and would go out of her way to make sure you were okay.

“Station won’t be the same without you mate. I’ll miss you turning up to roll call with 2 mins to spare. Or losing your car keys for the 20th time or coming down with someone else’s boots or shirt on.

“I’ll miss you forgetting what you were talking about mid-sentence, I’ll miss our little chats on the truck.

“But most of all I’ll just miss you mate. I hope you’re at peace now and you’re having a beer with your old man x

“Stand down. Rest easy Bex xx”

KC Louise Gigg shared a video alongside the caption: “I am still not ready to face this at all. I don’t think I will be for a long time, I wish this was a dream & your crazy self would wake me up & give me a massive hug.

“I can’t say much apart from thank you for every single thing & that I love you so so so much.

“Wish I could say come back home and you would I miss you so much bex Rebecca Connelly my crazy sexy bexy x”

A GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Bex.

“This is not something any of us could of ever imagined having to do,” organiser Louise wrote.

“What I’m trying to do is give the family one less worry during this and allow them to grieve for someone they loved and cherished as we all did.”

She added: “Let’s give her the send-off she deserves.”

The page was looking to reach a goal of £1k but is currently at £7,850.

