New dog photography exhibition opens at The Kennel Club Art Gallery

The capsule, which is open for public viewings at The Kennel Club in London until the end of May 2023, features photographs from various locations around the UK of all four Setter breeds: the Irish Red Setter, the English Setter, the Gordon Setter and the Irish Red and White Setter.

Kirsty shared the inspiration behind her latest project: “I have always been around Setters so I knew that my first photography project had to be on them! The sole aim of this project is to capture the inquisitive personality of the four Setter breeds and showcase their naturally regal appearance.”

The exhibition is open to the public at The Kennel Club Art Gallery at 10 Clarges Street, Mayfair, W1J 8AB, from Monday to Friday between 9.30AM to 4.30PM.

To book your visit, call (+44) 20 7518 1064.

