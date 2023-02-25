Community charity afternoon raises funds for cancer charity while marking Día de Andalucía and International Women’s Day

By Betty Henderson • 25 February 2023 • 14:10

Arboleas Social Hall was decked out with bunting to raise funds for a cancer association and celebrate International Women’s Day with a paella event. Photo credit: Mad on Blonde (via Facebook)

ARBOLEAS came alive for a charity afternoon of live music and a delicious shared paella dish on Friday, February 24. The event was held to celebrate Día de Andalucía and International Women’s Day while raising money for the Association Against Cancer.

Guests filed into Arboleas Social Hall from 3pm to listen to lively entertainment from Mad on Blonde, Jacky del Mundo, Steve Jackson and No Potable, which lasted into the evening. While enjoying live music, guests also got to tuck into a delicious freshly prepared paella dish, cooked using fresh local ingredients.

The afternoon featured a traditional paella dish from the local area to mark historic cultural traditions for Día de Andalucía while it was also a great opportunity to reflect as a community ahead of International Women’s Day which takes place annually on Wednesday, March 8.

The entry cost of €1.50 went towards the National Association Against Cancer (AECC), who also held a stall at the event, selling raffle tickets and accepting donations from guests.