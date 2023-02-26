By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 9:36

Cyclists killed after vehicle hits a large group riding together Photo by Bjoern-Wylezich Shutterstock.com

Police in the US say two cyclists have been killed, while 11 others injured after a vehicle hit a large group

A large group of cyclists was hit by a vehicle in the U.S. resulting in the death of two people.

The incident took place in Phoenix, Arizona, when according to the police cited by the Mirror, a man driving a pickup truck drove into a group of cyclists.

Police said that a man and a woman died after the accident.

Emergency services that arrived at the scene said that the woman was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities also said that another man was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital, while 11 others are being treated for injuries.

Several vehicles from the emergency services were rushed to the scene and the police have also said that the cause of the accident remains unclear so far.

Police said that the driver, who is yet to be identified, remained at the scene of the accident.

“We are sad to update that this is a fatal crash with two confirmed deceased cyclists. One adult female and one adult male”, said a statement by the local police.

“This crash involved a single vehicle (pick-up truck). The adult male driver remained on the scene. This investigation is ongoing,” it added.

___________________________________________________________

