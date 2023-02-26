Manchester United beat Newcastle United to win Carabao Cup Final at Wembley

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 19:49

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley after beating Newcastle United 2-0.

Manchester United and Newcastle United faced off in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, Sunday, February 26. Erik ten Hag’s side eventually ran out 2-0 winners to land the Red Devils’ first piece of silverware since 2017.

Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute. The Brazilian playmaker met Luke Shaw’s free-kick and headed it beyond Loris Karius to give United the lead. Just six minutes later it was 2-0 when a shot from Marcus Rashford was deflected into the net by Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job since taking charge of the Magpies but his strikers seem to have become goal-shy recently. His attempts to stage a comeback in the second half proved fruitless. His club has now gone since 1969 without winning any trophies.

United continued their fine form on all fronts in today’s match. Jose Mourinho was in charge the last time the club won anything, which was the exact same trophy. One can only feel though that under the control of their new Dutch manager, this will not be the last time.

