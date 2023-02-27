BREAKING: Legendary German footballer appointed new South Korea head coach

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 11:47

A LEGENDARY German footballer has been appointed as the new head coach of South Korea’s national football team, who replaces Paulo Bento after he resigned following the World Cup defeat to Brazil in the Qatar World Cup’s last 16.

Legendary German footballer Jurgen Klinsmann has been appointed as South Korea’s new head coach, as reported on Monday, February 27.

Klinsmann said in a statement: “I know that the Korean national team has been improving and achieving results over a long period of time.

“I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of the great coaches who have led the Korean national team, from Gus Hiddink to my predecessor, Paulo Bento.

“I look forward to doing my utmost to help the team achieve success at the upcoming Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup.”

Klinsmann, who scored 47 goals in 108 appearances for Germany, won the World Cup as a player and led Germany to the semi-finals as a coach.

He was most recently at Hertha Berlin, where he quit after 10 weeks.

As noted, the 58-year-old succeeds Paulo Bento, who took the Koreans to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

“The contract term with Klinsmann is from March to 2026,” the Korea Football Association said in a statement.

The German is set to arrive in Seoul next week. He will take charge of South Korea’s friendly match against Colombia on March 24.

Klinsmann was also head coach of the US national team for five years.

During this time, he won the 2013 North and Central America Championships and reached the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Interestingly, the former German international was the coach of the German national team which lost 1-3 to Korea in a friendly match held in Busan in December 2004

Michael Müller, head of the Korea Football Association’s National Team Power Reinforcement Committee, is scheduled to hold a press conference on the appointment of coach Klinsmann at the Soccer Hall at 2 pm on Tuesday, February 28.

