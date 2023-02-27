By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 11:16
Tragedy in Alicante's Torrevieja as young man dies after motorcycle crash. Image: Jose HERNANDEZ Camera 51/Shutterstock.com
A young man died following a motorcycle crash on the CV-905 road, in the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja, according to local reports.
The man, 35, is reported to have crashed his motorcycle into a palm tree at around 12.35 am.
Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV reported that emergency services were called to the scene of the accident by other road users who witnessed the incident.
An ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene and despite paramedics performing CPR on the young man, he was sadly pronounced dead at the roadside.
The news comes after a 10-year-old girl died in a head-on collision in Manises, Valencia.
The young girl tragically died after two cars collided head-on on the N-220 highway last week.
Other people were seriously injured in the incident.
A statement released by officials at the time read: “Two vehicles have been involved that have suffered a frontal collision which has caused their drivers to be trapped and have had to be released by firefighters.”
“The youngster was already out of the vehicle when the firefighters arrived.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
