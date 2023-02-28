By Matthew Roscoe • 28 February 2023 • 11:40

Heartbreak as 5-year-old girl dies suddenly in UK after complaining of feeling sick. Image: JustGiving

HEARTBREAKING news from the UK on Tuesday, February 28 after it was reported that a five-year-old girl died suddenly last week.

Five-year-old Isabella Grace Docherty, known as Bella, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 14 in the UK, just hours after the young girl complained of feeling sick.

According to reports, Bella was rushed to Wishaw General Hospital in North Lanarkshire after she began vomiting, which the family from Motherwell (North Lanarkshire) thought was due to a stomach.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the youngster was pronounced dead.

Her heartbroken family have been left questioning why their daughter died after a post-mortem was unable to provide them with answers.

“Her post-mortem came back as inconclusive,” Bella’s mother Pamela Little told the Daily Record.

“We don’t know why this happened and it’s killing us inside.”

She added: “She began vomiting suddenly earlier on in the day but it was nothing majorly concerning.

“We cancelled her swimming lesson that night as we thought she had picked up a tummy bug because we knew a lot of her friends from nursery had been ill too.

“She threw up a few more times and was a little agitated but she didn’t have a temperature so we weren’t worried.

“There were no red flags whatsoever.”

The devastated mother recalled that Bella was struggling to sleep so her dad Brian brought her downstairs.

“She was slightly unsettled, and wouldn’t sleep so he thought he would take her downstairs to see if she would settle on the couch with him,” Pamela, who is also mother to Leon, 15, and Ellie, 13, told the news outlet.

“At 4 am she vomited suddenly and collapsed on the floor. Brian screamed at me to come down me. When I came in he was holding her in his arms.

“I brushed her hair away from her face and my instincts told me she was gone.

“We phoned for an ambulance and did CPR, a neighbour came to help until paramedics came and after that, it’s just a nightmare.

“I just remember seeing her face and realising something bad had happened.”

Pamela told the Daily Record that Bella had an MRI scan in 2022 which discovered an abnormality on her brain stem, which doctors told the parents was not life-threatening.

Pamela continued: “She has some issues with her brain, but nothing that we were told to be worried about.

“Her behaviour had suddenly changed after she had chicken pox last summer, so she had ct scans and an MRI and they had said there was an abnormality on her brain stem but it wasn’t life-threatening. Doctors said it could have been something she was born with.

“They didn’t know exactly what it was and now they may never find out. She was due to go into the hospital last week as an in-patient for some testing but unfortunately, suddenly, she’s gone.”

She reportedly was told it the problem was not linked to her death.

The mother revealed that the family is shattered by her daughter’s sudden death.

“We are absolutely broken. Bella was our funny, caring little diva and now we just want the world to know how amazing she was,” she said.

“Me and her dad are taking it hour by hour. The kids are devastated. Ellie saw everything so she’s pretty traumatised. She shared a room with Bella so she’s not come home yet.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family pay for Bella’s funeral.

Organiser Stacey Banks wrote: “With permission from the family, I have set this page up for anyone who wishes to help the family at this devastating time.

“The unbearable pain and suffering the family are going through at the moment is unimaginable.

“Any donations towards our beautiful Bella’s celebration of life would be greatly appreciated.”

