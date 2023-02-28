By Matthew Roscoe • 28 February 2023 • 12:41

Elderly 'kamikaze' driver arrested for driving wrong way on AP-7 near Valencia's Sagunto. Image: Rob Wilson/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Spanish media reports on Tuesday, February 28, an elderly ‘kamikaze’ driver was arrested for causing an accident after driving the wrong way on the AP-7 near Valencia’s Sagunto.

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil arrested an elderly ‘kamikaze’ driver in Valencia’s Sagunto after he caused an accident on the AP-7 motorway by driving the wrong way.

The 77-year-old driver caused a road accident at the kilometre 477.770 marker of the motorway near the Sagunto service area, according to reports.

Police were notified of the incident, which occurred on January 8, after the 112 emergency hotline received several phone calls from drivers who had witnessed a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the AP-7 motorway.

Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV reported that the driver exited the motorway service area in the wrong lane and as a result, caused an accident in which several people were injured.

The ‘kamikaze’ driver continued to drive the wrong way in the left-hand lane of the three-lane motorway instead of pulling over. Multiple reports suggest that the incident happened during rush hour.

The vehicle was also reportedly being driven without a registration number, which made it harder for police to find – along with the driver.

Thankfully, after studying surveillance cameras along the motorway and from the service station, police were finally able to identify the vehicle and its driver.

As a result, the 77-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident.

These offences, as noted by the Spanish media company, carry a prison sentence of six months to two years and if found guilty, the man will be unable to drive a motor vehicle or a moped for more than one and up to six years.

