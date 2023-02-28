“Russia not ready for long-term hostilities” in Ukraine, Major General claims

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 February 2023 • 10:28

"Russia not ready for long-term hostilities" Major General claims. Image: Drop of Light/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINIAN Major General, Kyrylo Budanov, claimed in a recent interview that “Russia is not ready for long-term hostilities” in Ukraine.

Speaking days after the one-year mark of the war, the 37-year-old, who is head of Ukrainian military intelligence, stated in an interview with Voice of America that Putin’s Russia was “not ready for long-term hostilities.”

He also noted that ‘the next three months at the front will be very active and will decide the further course of events.’

“They will be quite active. Very active, which will determine the further course of events. This is active combat… Yes, there will be. And on their side of the effort, and on our side,” Budanov said.

He added that due to limited resources, Putin’s army is unable to sustain a long-term attack on Ukraine.

“They show in every way that they are ready there, a “war for decades”, but in reality, their resources are quite limited,” he added.

“Both in time and in volume. And they know this very well.”

The news comes after Ukrainian intelligence recently said that Russia is ‘trying to change the tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine’.

Speaking on February 27, Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said: “First, they really learn from their mistakes. Secondly, they run out of not only high-precision missiles, but missile weapons in general.”

‘The military intelligence representative of Ukraine noted that the “Russian Federation still has thousands of missiles, but they use them much more than they produce.”

“They can now produce no more than 30-40 rockets per month,” he told RBC Ukraine.

“The old missiles that they have in service either do not reach due to a malfunction or have a limited radius of attack.”

