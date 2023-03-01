Experience the magic of sunrise in Benalmádena while raising vital funds for mental health charities with Darkness into Light

By Betty Henderson • 01 March 2023 • 13:41

GET ready to wake up early and join the community in Benalmádena for the most inspiring walk of the year. The Darkness into Light 2023 walk will bring people together on Saturday, May 6 to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention and mental health support.

The Darkness into Light walk is not just any walk, as it begins at the crack of dawn, with participants starting at 5:30am, and walking until the sun rises. This year, the organisers are committed to making the walk the best one yet. The route is set to be an easy one along the beachfront, with stunning views guaranteed.

As well as raising awareness for better mental health care, this year’s event will raise money for local mental health partner, Afesol Salud Mental.

Organisers are currently seeking volunteers to help in organising and making sure the event goes smoothly. Interested volunteers can sign up by sending the group’s Facebook page a message:https://www.facebook.com/DarknessintoLightCostadelSol/?ref=page_internal

By participating in the walk, you’ll be showing your support for mental health care, and contributing to an international movement with global Darkness into Light organisations.