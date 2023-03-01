Ryanair warns passengers it’s aware of viral hand luggage trick

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 March 2023 • 11:32

Luggage can cost more than the flight sometimes/Shutterstock Images

Budget airline Ryanair, known for its charges on passenger luggage, has been alerted to a little trick that travellers are using in droves: stuffing extra clothes into the pillowcase or neck pillowcase that can be brought on board, to save money on the flight costs.

Ryanair shared a video on TikTok featuring cartoon characters calling out to its customers who try this trick on flights. They said: “Did you just fill your pillowcase with extra clothes?” And Ryanair added in the caption: “Who’s gonna know? WE KNOW!”

People were commenting with grins, saying, “It’s not a crime!”

Ryanair have not responded with a rule about this hack, at this point just saying they know people are doing it.

In related news, TikTok user Mary Kate has shared on TikTok the best advice she has for Ryanair passengers, a special carry on bag she bought at Dealz for €6, “the best €6 ever spent.” She opts to not take a suitcase, just the carry-on bag that fits under the seat.

The bag has Ryanair measurements to ensure it won’t be an issue at the gate, and Mary Kate says it’s “huge”.

People on the social media platform said they were off to Dealz to buy the bag, a purchase that has by now gone viral like the trick with the clothes and pillows.

According to Ryanair’s website today, in January 2023 they flew 11.8 m passengers and were on schedule 86 per cent of the time, with an 89 per cent customer satisfaction level.

