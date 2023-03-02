Moving & retiring to Spain?

By Marisa Moreno • 02 March 2023 • 8:32

Image: gpointstudio/Shutterstock.com

Spain is a country with one of the most attractive lifestyles and climates. The healthcare system, quality of life and culture makes living in Spain one of the best places to live at any time in your life. Spain as a member of the EU offers safety and security to its citizens.

Spain also could be the perfect location for setting up your own business. Spain offers you a huge range of opportunities from being a café owner or tradesperson serving other expats and holidaymakers or starting a new online venture,

It can be a wonderful experience to head to Spain for a healthier way of life or any other of the great reasons for making Spain the best place for you to live and work. Whether you are moving here for a career opportunity, working from home, planning for your retirement or you are simply looking for a change, Spain is a great choice.

Following Brexit the UK is now considered as a third country so you need a visa to live and/ or work here.

At last we now have the Digital Nomad Visa that allows you to work remotely from Spain which makes it much more easier to get a residence permit if you comply with the legal requirements.

Of course, we still have the work permit (as an employee and as self-employed), the non lucrative visa, the Golden visa and the student visa amongst others.

Your options depend on your personal and financial situation, so always take advice from a lawyer here in Spain, lawyers are qualified, regulated professionals. Always ask for their bar registration number.

On the Coast you will find advisers, consultants and experts but you should put your legal matters in hands of professionals with the right expertise to help you. Your peace of mind and your future life deserve it. Of course you can make a visa application without a lawyer.

Marisa Moreno Castillo

Danish Consul and Senior Lawyer at Just Law Solicitors

www.justlawsolicitors.com

[email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.