By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 18:41

Akhmad Zakayev, the former deputy prime minister of Chechnya, claimed Ramzan Kadyrov is suffering from a serious kidney problem after a suspected poisoning.

According to Akhmad Zakayev, the former deputy prime minister of Chechnya, the current Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is suffering from a serious kidney problem and could have been poisoned. This rumour has gained more impact due to the fact that he failed to attend Putin’s state of the nation speech on February 12 in Moscow for the first time.

There has been speculation about the 46-year-old dictator’s health for weeks. His mental state has been obvious for a long time but his physical state is probably not up to par either if Zakayev is to be believed. Some sources claim the despot has been poisoned somehow. A failed ‘attempted assassination’ occurred only last month on 50-year-old Major-General Apti Alaudinov.

In the last few months, whenever appearing in public or in his famous Telegram video posts, Kadyrov appeared to have put on a lot of weight. he also looked very bloated and often was seen having trouble opening his eyes properly.

If the claims made by the exiled former politician about Putin’s brutal ally are correct then kidney problems would certainly explain his bloated body. In a recent appearance at his palace in Grozny with Denis Pushilin, head of the invaded Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) he looked bloated.

KADYROV POISONED? It is suspected that Ramzan Kadyrov’s kidneys are failing due to poisoning. He is being treated in the UAE 🇦🇪 as he fears Russian 🇷🇺 doctors will kill him; so even when he goes to Grozny for a short visit, a doctor from Abu Dhabi comes.https://t.co/YNqQda67WZ pic.twitter.com/CXRLuGqbqI — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) March 4, 2023

Kadyrov is said to have brought a luminary from the United Arab Emirates to Chechnya because he doesn’t trust doctors in Moscow. His luxury private jet has allegedly been logged making several trips to the UAE in recent weeks.

Dr Yassin Ibrahim M. El-Shahat is the Chief Physician of the Kidney Unit at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital. He is believed to have flown to Grozny to treat Kadyrov. That again would explain Kadyrov’s no-show at Putin’s recent address.

Posting in his telegram channel, Maytanov wrote: “There is information that the chief nephrologist of the UAE, Dr Yasin Ibrahim El-Shahat, a well-known doctor with 30 years experience, has arrived in Grozny (the capital of Chechnya)”.

“His area of expertise lies in nephrology, dialysis, transplantation, glomerulonephritis, and acute renal failure. Kadyrov is allegedly very bad and has serious kidney problems”, he continued.

The fact that the Chechen leader appears energetic and agile from time to time is said to be thanks to the various stimulants that he is receiving. Kadyrov is now said to be dependent on these and other pills, as reported by bild.de.

Рамзан Кадыров сообщил о встрече его сына с президентом РФ Владимиром Путиным. Это была неофициальная встреча. Готовит наследника? Видимо, сильно болен. Точно так же Рамзан в своё время появился сам у Путина сразу после убийства его отца pic.twitter.com/fjijlpOnWV — Leonid Nevzlin (@Nevzlin) March 4, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.