King Charles set to offer olive branch to Harry and Meghan after kicking them out of Frogmore Cottage

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 21:09

Image of King Charles. Credit: Frederic Legrand COMEO/Shutterstock.com

After kicking Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage, King Charles is believed to be looking to offer them an olive branch with alternative accommodation.

As revealed exclusively this evening, Saturday, March 4, by the Mail on Sunday, after booting Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage, King Charles is looking to offer them an olive branch. According to the news outlet, the Sussexes could be handed the keys to Prince Andrew’s old ‘Chamber Floor’ suite in Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been issued with an eviction notice, leaving them without an actual home in the UK. They allegedly have until the autumn to complete the removal of their belongings. By offering the couple the suite, Charles is giving them a place to stay whenever they might visit Britain.

The King has also kicked the Duke of York out of the home he lived in for more than 20 years – the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor. Andrew lost the use of the Chamber Floor suite after being stripped of his military roles and royal patronages.

King Charles is thought to have offered his younger brother the keys to Frogmore Cottage but he is said to be reluctant to this move. Since the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the new monarch has dedicated himself to streamlining the monarchy. As a result, non-working royals are seeing their perks removed.

Andrew shared the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and it is believed to require extensive renovations. It is believed by the newspaper that the Prince and Princess of Wales might be contemplating moving into the property.

William and his family are said to be ‘very happy’ living in their current abode at Adelaide Cottage. A royal source told the news outlet that should William and Kate decide to take the Royal Lodge then Charles could possibly offer Princess Eugenie the keys to Adelaide Cottage.

Removal vans have been reportedly sighted on the Windsor estate and it is thought that all of Prince Andrew’s belongings have already been moved out of Buckingham Palace.

Despite the recent controversial revelations in Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’, a royal source told the Mail on Sunday last night, Friday 3, that he and his wife would still be made welcome to the Coronation in May.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.