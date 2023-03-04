New Atlantic front to enter Spain this weekend bringing rain and storms to some areas

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 19:26

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

Some parts of Spain will experience rainfall and storms as a new Atlantic front enters the mainland this weekend.

Storm Juliette started to subside yesterday, Friday, March 3, with temperatures expected to rise as a result. Unfortunately, a new Atlantic front is predicted to enter Spain from the southwest on Sunday 5, bringing heavy rainfall, storms, and even hailstones. This is likely to be less intense in the north and east of the country though, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency detailed today, Saturday 4.

According to the weather experts’ website, yellow warnings of low minimum temperatures are limited to just 14 provinces today, and for coastal phenomena, only in two provinces of the Mediterranean, all in eight autonomous communities. There are warnings of possible 60km/h winds in Girona and waves of up to three metres in height.

During the weekend, the mainland is expected to experience some stability in the weather. Temperatures will rise over the weekend until we reach Sunday. This stability will all change with the Atlantic front expected to sweep in around midday.

Ruben del Campo, the AEMET spokesman, pointed out that it will still be possible for the mercury to drop below 0°C in mountainous areas, especially in points of the Pyrenees. “The minimum temperatures for the remainder of the week, in some areas, will still be between 5 and 10°C below normal for this time of year”, he specified.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 04-03-2023 hasta 10-03-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/jZ7KoJ1gbl — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 4, 2023

The rise in maximum temperatures will be more notable in Extremadura and western Andalucia. In these regions, the frosts will disappear and in the middle hours of the day they will reach about 20°C in the Guadalquivir valley and about 18ºC on the Andalucian Mediterranean coast and even in Pontevedra and Orense.

Meanwhile, in other cities of the interior of the northern third it will continue to be cold, but the maximum temperature will already be close to 10°C.

Next week the mainland will be affected by a series of Atlantic frontal systems that will cause cloudy skies to predominate. The rains will be more intense and frequent more to the northwest, possibly even strong and persistent in the west of Galicia on Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9. In addition, the rain is expected to fall in the form of snow only at high altitudes of the main mountain systems of the northern third.

Temperatures will tend to rise gradually throughout the coming week. Frosts will be increasingly restricted to mountain areas in the northern half of the country, and during the second half of the week, only to the Pyrenean environment. Westerly component winds will predominate, with strong intervals on the coasts of the northwest of the peninsula, in Alboran and Ampurdan.

