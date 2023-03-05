By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 0:45

Hazmat teams responding to MAJOR train derailment in Springfield, Ohio

A major freight train derailment has occurred in Springfield, Ohio, near the Clark County Fairgrounds.

A major freight train derailment occurred this afternoon, Saturday, March 4, in Springfield, Ohio. At least 30 cars are believed to have left the tracks near the Clark County Fairgrounds. It is as yet unknown whether the train was carrying any hazardous materials but hazmat teams are reported to have been deployed to the location.

Incredible footage uploaded onto social media by Braedon Phillips @braephilly shows the train’s cars piled up on top of each other after leaving the tracks.

Today’s incident comes just one month after the horrendous derailment in East Palestine, across the other side of the state of Ohio. That train was carrying hazardous materials which subsequently caused a major environmental disaster.

