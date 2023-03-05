If Bitcoin is predicted to reach at least $100k by 2024, What does that mean for Ethereum and Dogetti?

By EWN • 05 March 2023 • 10:15

Bitcoin (BTC), the cryptocurrency that started it all, has been on a wild ride since its inception in 2009. It has gone from being worth just pennies worth a couple of pizzas to reaching a high of nearly $65,000 in 2021! So, what does the future hold for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and the newest meme-coin gem Dogetti (DETI)?

Bullish Bitcoin Predictions…

Well, according to some experts, Bitcoin is going to the moon! And no, I don’t mean literally, but in terms of price. Some analysts predict that by 2024, Bitcoin could reach anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000. That’s right, folks, we’re talking Lambo money!

But what’s causing this sudden surge in optimism for Bitcoin? Well, there are a few factors at play. First, institutional investors are starting to take notice of Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value. Companies like Tesla, MicroStrategy, and Square have all invested in Bitcoin, and more are sure to follow.

Second, there’s the limited supply of Bitcoin. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence, and with the halving that occurs every four years, the rate at which new Bitcoins are created is slowing down. This scarcity is driving up demand and, in turn, the price.

Ethereum To Follow Suit!

Now, what does all of this mean for other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH)? Bitcoin’s success will likely lead to increased interest and investment in other cryptocurrencies. After all, the more people are familiar with crypto, the more likely they will branch out and explore other options. And as we have seen many times, as Bitcoin increases in price, the entire crypto market generally follows suit!

As for Ethereum, it has been making waves of its own lately. The Ethereum network is the foundation for many decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts, making it a valuable tool for developers. Ethereum’s price already hit all-time highs in 2021, and some analysts predict that it could reach $10,000 or more in the coming years.

Dogetti – The Latest Ultra Low-Cap Gem that could 100x

Are you ready to join the latest addition to the meme coin family? Well, hold on to your leashes because Dogetti (DETI) is here, and it’s not playing fetch! Inspired by the Mafia theme, Dogetti promises to reward its loyal family with a 2% reflection protocol. That means the more you invest, the more you get to eat, so make sure you bring your appetite!

But Dogetti isn’t just about food; it’s also about trading. With DogettiSwap, you can exchange any ERC20 token with ease, thanks to its user-friendly interface. And if you’re looking for a new furry companion, DogettiNFTs will let you mint your very own Dogetti pet.

But what does Bitcoins blow up mean for ultra-low cap gems, such as Dogetti (DETI)? Similar to Ethereum’s outcome, Bitcoins increased gains will only lead to an increase of interest in the other altcoins; therefore, everyone will be on the hunt for the next gem – which is obviously the coin you are reading about! As Dogetti hasn’t seen gains yet, there is a chance this coin could explode, giving you a 100x return…

With all these exciting features, you may want to consider joining their family soon. Who knows, you might just get an offer you can’t refuse!

Final Thoughts

There you have it! As Bitcoin rises, as experts predict – the rest of the crypto market should follow suit. As this happens, you want to be ahead of the crowd and choose coins with great potential, such as Ethereum and Dogetti!

It’s difficult to put timings on these things, and predictions are never certain, but one thing is for sure: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and they’re only going to become more prominent as time goes on. So, grab your moon boots, and let’s blast off into the future of finance!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido