Russia’s FSB foils assassination attempt on top Kremlin-linked billionaire tycoon

By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 18:12

Image of FSB officer. Credit: ID1974 / Shutterstock.com

An assassination attempt by the Russian Volunteer Corps on Konstantin Malofeev, a top Kremlin-linked tycoon was foiled by the FSB security services.

According to a statement posted online today, Monday, March 6, by Russia’s FSB security service, an assassination attempt on a prominent Kremlin-linked tycoon was foiled. “The Federal Security Service has thwarted an attempt on the life of a public figure – chairman of the board of directors of the Tsargrad group of companies Konstantin Malofeev”, they revealed.

“The act of terrorism was planned to be carried out by detonating a home-made explosive device attached under Malofeev’s car”, added the security service. They pointed out that this attempt was similar to one that resulted in the death last August of Darya Dugina. The daughter of far-right thinker and Kremlin supporter, Alexander Dugin, was blown up by a car bomb.

Malofeev is a controversial billionaire businessman who has known links to the Kremlin. He was previously indicted for sanctions violations by Washington after the invasion of Ukraine began. His seized assets would be diverted to ‘support the people of Ukraine’ US officials said last month, according to tass.ru.

The Russian-founded sabotage group Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) is being blamed for the failed attempt. It is the same group that was believed to have been behind last week’s attacks in the southern Bryansk region. Denis Kapustin, the group’s alleged founder is deemed responsible for planning this latest thwarted attack.

39-year-old Kapustin is thought to be the head of the Russian Volunteer Corps, receiving his orders from SBU officials in Kyiv claimed the FSB.

The FSB CSO explained that in August 2022, a sabotage and terrorist act organised by Kapustin was also prevented using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region.

“Kapustin’s connections – supporters of the right-wing radical organizations organized by him, White Rex, Restrukt, Tor Steiner and Karpatskaya Sich, citizens of the Russian Federation Keiner and Ushkov, were neutralised during armed resistance”, the FSB noted.

Video surveillance footage from the FSB was posted on the 112 Telegram channel. The accompanying text read: “A man is seen planting an unknown object under the bottom of the car belonging to Malofeev. In addition, in August 2022 a terrorist attack using an improvised explosive device was prevented at an oil and gas facility in Volgograd Oblast. It was also organized by the RDK”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.