By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 21:45

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is ‘a bullying narcissistic liar who cannot be trusted’ claimed alleged leaked FSB spy documents.

According to shocking alleged leaked internal FSB files, Vladimir Putin’s own spy agency assessed their leader to be: ‘a bullying narcissistic liar who cannot be trusted’, as reported today, Sunday, February 19, by The Sun.

Putin suffers from ‘narcissistic disorders, possibly due to childhood complexes’ said the intelligence service insider. The 70-year-old Russian president was bullied as a child they claimed, leading him to surround himself with people of a similar character. He subsequently gets his kicks by ordering them around in a reversal of power they added.

Due to the fact that he is incapable of feeling remorse and unable to accept responsibility for his actions, Putin is prone to lying and cannot be trusted they insisted.

The documents are alleged to have been leaked by Vladimir Osechkin – an exiled activist – to Gulagu, the Russian human rights organisation. Gulagu subsequently placed the newspaper in contact with the mole who then shared emails from an FSB insider with them.

Operating under the moniker of ‘Wind of Change’, Osechkin is said to have been regularly feeding Gulaga with leaked Kremlin information. These latest emails are said to be the result of his evaluating Putin as though he were a potential candidate for recruitment into the notorious spy agency.

