Crypto price predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to rise? Meanwhile, Dogetti causes a stir in the market

By EWN • 07 March 2023 • 12:15

Price predictions are always difficult to determine, but this is the latest outlook for these cryptos.

Bitcoin – One giant leap for Cryptokind

Being the largest cryptocurrency in the world is no small feat and Bitcoin (BTC) has been able to somewhat recoup its most recent losses and draw modest bids beyond the $23,500 barrier. This already gets the new month off to a positive start in a turbulent crypto market.

Investors may be discouraged in the coming weeks by the prospect of interest rate increases and the potential for more government regulation of the Bitcoin business. Meanwhile, Visa and MasterCard’s cryptocurrency ambitions have stalled due to the current status of the cryptocurrency market and regulatory concerns, which may also restrict any potential upward momentum in BTC prices.

With a $22.5 billion 24-hour trading volume, the price of bitcoin is at $23,796. Bitcoin has risen by about 1.50% in the span of a day.

Ethereum – Good times ahead?

Ethereum (ETH) is currently considered to be one of the most fundamentally appealing coins in existence.

In the past day, Ethereum’s price increased by 2% to $1,657 as the cryptocurrency market increased by the same percentage. With the currency just about regaining its $200 billion market capitalisation value today, its current price indicates that it has been unchanged over the past week, while gaining 6% over the past 14 days.

Although ETH has returned 38.6% since the start of 2023, it is still a token that is regarded as undervalued. Additionally, with an upcoming layer-two sidechain for Ethereum, it could see significant growth later in the year.

Dogetti gears up for launch with family values

Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin making news for its family-driven values and "tough-guy" behaviour when it comes to the crypto business. Dogetti's goal is to create a devoted user base that will be called "The Family," a humorous take on the Mob. Due to a 2% reflection technique, users will receive rewards on a regular basis.

Dogetti’s ecosystem includes its own NFT collection known as ‘DogettiSwap’, which will be the project’s main utility, although it will have many other utilities.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido