Full moon promises increased energy in time for International Women’s Day

07 March 2023

image- credit Shutterstock.com/ kdshutterman.

THE current full moon from Tuesday March 7, is associated with increased energy and heightened emotions, which some people believe can be harnessed for healing purposes. And it’s come just in time for International Women’s Day.

According to mystics, the energy from this full moon is something like no other, filled with healing properties. Many experts say this is an event where you will want to ensure to leave your moon water out to cleanse yourself and any crystals that may need it.

The March full moon can be known as the Full Worm Moon, the Crow Moon, the Sap Moon, or the Lenten Moon. The moon is given this name by some Native American tribes due to its concision with the time of year, when the ground begins to thaw, and earthworms reappear, this was traditionally seen as a sign of spring’s arrival and a time for planting crops.

In Native American traditions, the Worm Moon is seen as a time of renewal and rebirth. It is a time for gathering together, making plans for the upcoming year, and celebrating the return of the warmer weather.

The full moon occurs when the moon is directly opposite the sun in the sky, with the Earth in between. The healing properties of the moon are shown in its energy and how it is known to help balance our own internal energies, promote healing and well-being, influencing our mood, energy levels, and overall health.

