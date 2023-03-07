HedgeUp (HDUP) and VeChain (VET) continue to show enormous growth potential

By EWN • 07 March 2023 • 14:00

One of the most important traits of successful cryptocurrency investors is they seek projects that hold potential value. They do a ton of research and look for a crypto’s real-world use case and practicality. The reason why investing in digital assets for so many individuals is becoming a bit trickier is because of the influx of ambiguous cryptocurrencies, most of which have no roadmap or direction, while a lot of them are intended as rug-pull scams.

However, in 2023, analysts have noted two crypto projects that have considerable potential, HedgeUp, and VeChain. Blockchain specialists and whales suggest that both these projects are well-positioned to experience considerable growth in this new year and beyond. And one of the primary reasons why HDUP and VET are geared towards success is thanks to their viable Tokenomics and detailed frameworks.

Let’s look at how both these crypto projects will revolutionise the digital asset marketplace.

How HedgeUp Promises Consistent Growth and Value

The uniqueness and exclusivity of HedgeUp bear testament to the fact that it’s a crypto that is unlikely to fail. There are some powerful reasons why HDUP is on the path to consistent prosperity.

One of the primary reasons why investors are so attracted to HedgeUp is because the platform offers premium staking rewards for traders who decided to have their HDUP coins tied up. You see, the company offers substantial annual profits if you invest in its basket product. For example, you can earn up to 36% in profits every year.

Moreover, the platform also focuses on optimising promising startups by allowing them to list their assets on HedgeUp as it is mainly an alternative investment crypto platform. Investors looking to make profits by injecting capital into untapped and valuable real-world assets can now do so using a digital asset framework. With HedgeUp, you can use your HDUP tokens to invest in traditional assets such as diamonds, gold, luxury watches, fine art, expensive and/or rare alcohol, and much more. In addition to HedgeDAO, investors can rest assured that each transaction within the platform is fully decentralised.

How VeChain is Looking to Become a Powerful Investment Opportunity

VeChain is another well-established and popular blockchain platform that utilises DLT (distributed ledger technology) to optimise supply chain logistics for businesses. It operates by enhancing business setups and provides effective and real-world solutions to problems by integrating cutting-edge features and functionalities. For example, the company provides businesses with RFID tags that they can place on various products, helping manufacturers track and record data on the VET platform. This helps streamline a company’s entire supply chain logistics.

In addition, VeChain also helps develop unique smart contracts on decentralised apps on the blockchain. The company also facilitates users, helping them stake, buy, and sell VET tokens on several marketplaces. Furthermore, VeChain enables users to process their transactions through VET all over the world. In all, thanks to VeChain’s global partnerships with reputed companies, its features, and real-world utilities, it is more than likely that the platform will continue to see elevated growth patterns in 2023.

Bottom Line

So, if you’re interested in expanding your crypto portfolio by leveraging the power of both traditional and digital asset investing, it doesn’t get any better than HedgeUp. The company offers groundbreaking features and is a platform intended to be used by everybody.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido