Africa is the second biggest Crypto Market in the World and DPAT is capitalising

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 10:00

As the second biggest cryptocurrency market in the world, Africa is a great place to use crypto to increase your portfolio’s exposure to new markets in a safe, trackable way. The African continent is magnifying, and with this growth comes a massive opportunity for investors to secure their financial future. Direct Property Africa Token (DPAT) provides an easy way to invest in African infrastructure projects, allowing anyone to get involved in the inevitable success of Africa. But how does DPAT work, and what are its advantages?

What is DPA Token (DPAT)?

DPA Token is a protocol that facilitates investments in African real estate and infrastructure projects across major cities like Accra in Ghana and Cape Town in South Africa. The protocol can disperse ownership and governance to users globally, enabling the community to have a say in what is constructed, by whom, for whom, and where.

The cryptocurrency offers a secure platform for transactions between international investors wishing to put money into the 54 economies in Africa that are expanding and project developers in need of alternative finance. It also allows investors to take advantage of potential tax or other cost savings associated with trading offshore assets. All transactions are guaranteed to be transparent, safe, and immutable thanks to blockchain technology.

Native token holders can expect major rewards and incentives including bonuses, discounts on transaction fees, governance membership, VIP African city breaks and safari trips.

How Does DPA Token Work?

The DPAT marketplace will list real estate and infrastructure projects from across the continent in need of funding and capital. Using distributed ledger technology and asset backed tokens, anyone from anywhere around the world can invest in these African projects safely and transparently from as little as $5.

Infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction projects will all be up for investment on the platform, with examples ranging from developing new communities with safe and secure family homes to projects creating solar-powered microgrids for electricity to building cutting-edge Internet service infrastructure and everything in between. The marketplace will give developers and infrastructure builders clear and cost-effective alternative financing options to pursue innovative projects that solve critical issues.

The DPAT brand and token price will be strengthened through collaboration with major global partners, critical infrastructure builders and local developers like Jacob West, the partner on the recently launched first fully cryptocurrency funded development project The Khari in Accra, Ghana. The DPAT smart contract audit was successfully completed by SolidProof, and the group also finished their KYC process with Coinsult.

Conclusion

The infrastructure—roads, railroads, ports, airports, energy grids, and IT backbone—necessary to strengthen the economies of the continent is lacking in the majority of Africa. The lack of infrastructure restricts the growth of regional trade, imports, and exports. Businesses that can link Africans with markets will profit.

One of the advantages of doing business in Africa is high returns and according to the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), investing in Africa offers the highest return on foreign direct investment worldwide.

As the platform continues to expand and integrate more services, it is set to become an essential tool for any investor looking to take advantage of African investment opportunities.

Anybody hoping to capitalize on Africa’s undeniable economic potential might be wise to take a closer look at DPA Token.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido