Driver of 20-ton lorryload of bananas who crashed in Malaga’s La Cala de Mijas tests positive for drugs

By Chris King • 08 March 2023 • 2:19

Image of lorryload of bananas on La Cala de Mijas beach. Credit: Guardia Civil

After being investigated by the Guardia Civil, the driver of a 20-ton lorryload of bananas tested positive for drugs after an accident in the Malaga municipality of La Cala de Mijas.

As reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement on Tuesday, March 7, a lorry driver transporting bananas who suffered a huge accident in the Malaga municipality of Mijas on February 24, presented obvious symptoms of driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver was investigated by officers from the Malaga Traffic Subsector after his heavy vehicle left the A-7 motorway at a notorious accident blackspot on a sharp curve at Km1023. It subsequently careered down a steep drop still carrying its 20,000kg load of bananas until it reached the beach of La Cala de Mijas below.

On arrival at the scene of the accident, the Guardia Civil officers found the 60-year-old driver with minor injuries. He was clearly displaying the symptoms of being under the influence of drugs. They proceeded to investigate him for a crime against Road Safety, in which he tested positive for two classes of narcotics.

It was also discovered that the lorry’s tachograph had been tampered with. A mechanism had been installed which prevented it from marking the activity actually carried out. As a result, it appeared to be in stop or rest mode.

For this reason, the investigation of the driver was extended to include the commission of an alleged crime of false documentation. The police proceedings have since been delivered to the Court of Instruction of Fuengirola, as reported by malagahoy.es.

